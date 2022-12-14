Infected pigs under SPMRM scheme culled in Dhakuwakhona

North Lakhimpur Dec 14: Pigs distributed among beneficiaries under the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Rurwan Mission (SPMRM) were culled by authorities for being suspected of African Swine Fever (ASF).



A team of doctors and medical workers led by Lakhimpur District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer Dr Chatrapati Gayari, Lakhimpur Reserve Dr Chandan Gogoi, Dhakuakhana Veterinarian Dr Rupam Gogoi and medical worker Partha Dutta culled 18 infected pigs distributed under the SPMRM scheme in Khaman Lagachu, Ruptali and Bar Khaman villages of Maatmora Gaon Panchayat of Dhakuwakhona sub-division of Lakhimpur district on Tuesday.

The culling of the pigs were carried out in the presence of Executive Magistrate of Dhakuakhana Sub-Division Abhijat Barua and Dhakuakhana Police.

The SPMRM scheme was launched in Dhakuakhana Matmara division on December 3 piglets were distributed among poor beneficiaries. It was alleged that the supplier of the piglets did not follow any health check regulations.

Villagers were alarmed when nine of the distributed piglets died with ASF symptoms.

This prompted the sub-divisional authorities in Dhakuwakhona to take preventive measures against the possible spread of ASF by culling the remaining pigs distributed under the scheme.



Villagers also handed over other suspected ASF infected pigs outside the SPMRM scheme for culling to the same veterinary team.