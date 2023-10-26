Infant loses finger due to medical mishap at Barpeta

Barpeta, Oct 26: In a tragic incident, a 15-month-old boy allegedly lost his finger due to a medical error during his treatment at Barpeta Medical College Hospital in Assam.

The incident occurred during the discharge process, where a ward boy, instead of a nurse, was responsible for removing the child's cannula. This mishap has left the infant physically handicapped.

The victim was admitted to Barpeta Medical College Hospital for pneumonia treatment just over a week ago. During the discharge process, a ward boy was entrusted with the task of removing the cannula from the infant's hand.

Unfortunately, during this procedure, the ward boy mistakenly amputated the baby’s finger, a task that should have been performed by a nurse.

The victim’s family, distraught by the situation, is now seeking compensation for the medical mishap. They have also made a heartfelt appeal to the government for assistance during this challenging time.

This incident has raised serious concerns about patient safety and the need for a thorough investigation into the hospital's procedures and staff training. It is imperative for the hospital and relevant authorities to address this incident with the utmost seriousness and take responsibility for the mistake.