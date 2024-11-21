Infant deaths in Cachar double in 2024, 158 fatalities recorded against 79 in 2023

Silchar, Nov 21: Cachar district has witnessed an alarming surge in infant deaths, with 158 fatalities recorded between April and November 18, this year.

This marks a two-fold increase compared to 2023, when only 79 infant deaths were registered during the same period.

Particularly hard-hit areas have been Lakhipur, Sonai, and Dholai, where some months saw up to 10-12 infant deaths in individual health blocks. These alarming numbers have raised serious concerns about infant safety in the region.

Dr. Ashutosh Barman, Joint Director of Health Services, acknowledged the gravity of the situation and confirmed the rising death toll.

Expressing deep concern over the factors contributing to these deaths, he said, “Yes, the number of deaths has doubled this year, mainly due to birth asphyxia and premature delivery. Birth asphyxia remains a significant concern, and we are intensifying our corrective measures.”

In response to the crisis, the District Health Department has activated several corrective actions. Dr. Barman explained that Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) is offering training programmes for healthcare personnel to address the root causes.

"We are providing intensive training for two medical officers in each Block Physical Health Centres (PHC), who will then reorient the garmental and nursing assistants (GNM), and auxiliary nurses and midwives (ANM) involved in child delivery,” he said.

The health department is also focusing on improving the referral process for delivery cases and reinforcing the monitoring of Newborn Stabilisation Units (NBSUs).

Additionally, efforts will be made to strengthen Anti-Natal Care (ANC) to prevent premature births, while adherence to the Biomedical Waste Disposal Protocol will be strictly enforced to combat sepsis-related deaths.

Dr. Barman also highlighted the importance of home-based neonatal care, with ASHA workers being tasked to visit newborns' homes and monitor their health status effectively.

In addition, Dr. A.H. Sarkar, the state health consultant, who recently visited Cachar to assess the situation, confirmed that a detailed report would soon be submitted to the government.