Industrial waste chokes Ranganadi in Lakhimpur, NEEPCO’s dam repair under scrutiny

North Lakhimpur, Feb 9: The Ranganadi river has turned turbid in Lakhimpur district following the release of industrial waste from the dam of 405 MW Panyor (Ranganadi) Hydro Electrical Project (PHEP) of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) on its upstream at Yazali in Arunachal Pradesh.

The river water has become black in the downstream areas of Lakhimpur district, affecting the riverine ecosystem and triggering alarm among the people living along its banks.

The deterioration in the water quality with foul smell emanating from it has also caused death of fish and other aquatic species.

Due to this development, people living along the riverbank have grown apprehensive about its impact on human health and aquatic ecosystem.

People are blaming dam repair work carried out by NEEPCO for this phenomenon.

The PHEP issued a notice on December 26, 2024 at Yazali, informing the public that it will release water of the Ranganadi river through the radial gates of the dam due to maintenance work in the power house at Hoj from 7 am onwards from January 7 to March 15. It also warned that the released water may carry silt and will be unsuitable for drinking. NEEPCO, however, did not communicate the same to the Lakhimpur district administration. It was learnt that the district administration came to know about it much later.

The waters of the river contaminated with mud, silt and oily substances can be seen in areas near North Lakhimpur like Bogoleejan, Borbeel, Pachnoi, Borbeel Major Chapori, Dejo Chapori, Gobarisali, Zoihing, Pahumora, Kharkati, Aamtola, and Joinpur.

Cattle and other domestic animals are worst hit by this crisis as the river is their primary source of drinking water. There are apprehensions that pollution of the river may also contaminate ground water, which could have serious consequences for public health.

This has also posed problems for picnickers as they were unable to use the river water for drinking, washing, or preparing food.





By

Farhana Ahmed



