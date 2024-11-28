Industrial pollution sparks health concerns in Goalpara's Mornoi

The rising pollution level at the Industrial Growth Centre, Mornai, has become a major concern, threatening the health and well-being of residents of Mornoi and surrounding areas, including cadets of Sainik School, Goalpara.

Goalpara, Nov 28:

A letter by the district commissioner Khanindra Choudhury (No. DEV-23/34/ 2023-DEV-GLP/115) addressed to the Pollution Control Board (PCB), Bamunimaidam, Guwahati, highlights these urgent issues, as raised by the principal of Sainik School, Goalpara, and local organisations.

The principal, in Letter No. SSG/QM/89/Misc dated 14- 11-2024), reported severe air and water pollution allegedly caused by two industrial units- Gulshan Polyols Ltd., and Seas Biotech Pvt. Ltd.,- operating at the growth centre. The alleged absence of effective effluent treatment plants has resulted in industrial runoff contaminating underground water sources, affecting potable water availability and raising health risks for cadets, staff, and residents. Turbidity and chemical residues allegedly have also been observed in local water bodies, further exacerbating the situation.

Meanwhile, residents have reported an increase in respiratory ailments attributed to industrial emissions, while continuous exposure to polluted air and water poses long-term health risks, with local communities and Sainik School cadets particularly vulnerable. Additionally, the alleged discharge of untreated effluents into storm drains has polluted near- by swamps, agricultural lands, and water bodies, leading to significant ecological damage.

The pollution has also caused a disruption to local elephant corridors, a critical issue in a region where human- elephant conflict is already prevalent. Social activist Nani Kr Das has highlighted that Dahikota Reserve Forest, part of the larger Bandarmatha Reserve Forest in Goalpara district, Assam, serves as a vital corridor for elephant herds from Pancharatna, Borjhar, and Konyakuchi. These herds traverse the corridor in search of food and water, crossing SH 46 near Sainik School to reach Padum Pukhuri, a 150-bigha water body. However, they have stopped using this route due to water contamination in Padum Pukhuri, which is linked to the Krishnai and Dudhnoi rivers and allegedly affected by effluents discharged from Gulshan Polyols Ltd., and Seas Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Meanwhile, Nani Kr Das has stressed the urgent need to protect elephant corridors for the survival of elephants and the welfare of local com- munities. He pointed out that industrial pollution has severely harmed biodiversity, leading elephants to invade near- by human settlements like Dahikota and Rajapara in search of food and water. This has resulted in conflicts, including two recent fatalities in Gopalpur. The situation is particularly alarming in the Matia revenue circle, where human-elephant clashes have escalated, causing casualties on both sides. He also pointed out that these industrial units have been accused of violating environmental regulations by releasing poorly- treated effluents into local ecosystems.

Local organisations and the civil society have voiced concerns, demanding immediate regulatory action to mitigate health and biodiversity impacts. Das noted that polluted water from Padum Pukhuri contaminates the Krishnai and Dudhnoi rivers, worsening the situation. He emphasised the critical importance of preserving the elephant corridors for harmo- nious human-wildlife coexistence, stating that their destruction threatens biodiversity, and has significant socio- economic consequences for local communities.

Meanwhile, the local residents and activists are gearing up to file a case against polluting industries with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Das added.

The Pollution Control Board in Guwahati has also initiated investigations and plans to collect more water samples from affected areas.





By-

Correspondent