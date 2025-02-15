Industrial development cannot take place without development of small, medium industries: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb. 15: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday highlighted the crucial role of small and medium scale industries in the state’s industrial development.

Addressing a press meet on Saturday, the Chief Minister stated, “Our focus is not just on big industries but on small and medium industries as well. If we want to achieve industrial development in Assam, it cannot happen without the growth of small and medium scale industries.”

Sarma highlighted that, in addition to conducting roadshows across the country and internationally, similar events were also orgamised various districts of Assam.

“We conducted roadshows in Cachar, Darrang, Dhubri, Jorhat, Kamrup, Karbi Anglomg, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Bongaigaon, and Kokrajhar. A total of 3,700 small and medium scale industrialists participated in these roadshows within the state,” he added.

Sarma further stated that provisions will be made to provide loans to small scale during the upcoming event.

“We will have separate Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for small and medium scale industrialists at the Advantage Assam summit on February 25 and 26. We also plan to facilitate loan provisions for them during the summit,” the Chief Minister stated.

The Chief Minister announced that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the valedictory session, which will focus on banking support, small industries, and start-ups.

“The valedictory session will focus attracting more bankers and establishing small industries and startups. Senior officials from the State Bank of India and other financial institutions will participate, as credit linkage for small scale investors is our key to success. We have also invited Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Lakhpati baideos to attend this session,” he added.

Sarma stated that Advantage Assam 2.0 will be an inclusive and cohesive summit.

“It does not matter what industries and technologies come from outside Assam - we must also focus on indigenous small industries. Hence, we are equally committed to supporting small and medium scale industrialists. We are working to ensure this summit is a cohesive and impactful one,” the Chief Minister concluded.