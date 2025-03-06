Indo-Myanmar region jolted by 4 earthquakes in 24 hrs, strongest 5.7 magnitude

Guwahati, Mar 6: At least four earthquakes of more than 4.0 magnitude on the Richter scale were recorded in the Indo-Myanmar region since Tuesday midnight.

A 5.7 magnitude quake, which occurred at 11.06 am, was widely felt and shook most parts of the region. The epicentre was at a depth of 110 km.

Three more quakes of 4.5, 4.7, and 4.1 magnitudes aftershocks were recorded in the Indo-Myanmar region at 3.54 am, 3.36 am, and 12.20 pm, according to the observatory in Shillong.

Altogether seven earthquakes of more than 3.5 magnitude were recorded this month by the National Centre for Seismology in the 'Indo-Burmese Arc,' a tectonic feature that marks the boundary between the Indian and Burma plates. The tectonic feature is a continental-scale arc that runs for about 1,300 km and includes parts of Northeast India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

The Indo-Burma Arc is considered a highly seismic region due to the subduction of the Indian tectonic plate beneath the Burmese plate, leading to frequent moderate to large earthquakes along this zone.

It has the potential to generate a quake of magnitude 8 or more.

Veteran seismologist Professor JR Kayal said there was nothing to worry about as of now, and they are normal tectonic activity in the region. "Only if there is a swarm of earthquakes in a short timeframe could it be a precursor to a bigger one," Prof. Kayal said.

The Indo-Burma (Myanmar) Arc subduction zone witnessed two great earthquakes (Mw 8.0 and above in 1897 and 1950) and a total of 25 large earthquakes (Mw more than 7.0) in the past since 1869.





By

Staff Reporter