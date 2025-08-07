IndiGo to launch New Delhi–Silchar morning flights via Guwahati from September 20

Silchar, Aug 7: Amid growing concerns over limited air connectivity and rising airfares from Silchar to Guwahati and other parts of the country, IndiGo Airlines has announced a new morning flight from New Delhi to Silchar via Guwahati, set to begin operations on September 20 this year.

The development was shared by Barak Valley Development Minister, Kaushik Rai, who took to social media to express gratitude for the move.

He credited the initiative to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s consistent push for improved air connectivity in the Barak Valley region.

“My sincere thanks to honourable Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for responding to the long-standing demands of Barak Valley’s people. This new flight will significantly ease travel hardships and strengthen our region’s connection with the rest of the country. I also thank IndiGo Airlines for their prompt response and support," the Minister said.

As per the schedule shared by the minister:

The flight will depart New Delhi at 4:55 am and arrive in Guwahati at 7:40 am.

It will depart Guwahati at 8:20 am and land in Silchar at 9:20 am.

The return leg will see the flight depart Silchar at 10:40 am, reaching Guwahati at 11:40 am.

From Guwahati, it will take off at 12:20 pm and arrive in New Delhi at 2:20 am.

However, when contacted by The Assam Tribune, officials at Silchar Airport said they are yet to receive confirmation on whether the service would operate daily or on a specific weekly schedule.

This announcement comes on the heels of Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota’s recent visit to Silchar, where he revealed that Chief Minister Sarma had earlier held a high-level meeting in New Delhi with the Chairman of IndiGo Airlines, urging swift action to address the region’s connectivity challenges.

The Chief Minister also reached out to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and other stakeholders, advocating for more flights to and from Silchar, Jorhat, and Lakhimpur.

Additionally, Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya, in his recent speech in Parliament, had called upon the Ministry of Civil Aviation to urgently address the need for a direct Silchar–Delhi flight, underscoring its significance for the people of Barak Valley.