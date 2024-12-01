Indigenous rights at forefront as AASU, 30 tribal bodies discuss Assam Accord implementation

Guwahati, Dec 1: A meeting of AASU leadership with the representatives of 30 tribal organisations of the state was held in the city on Saturday. The meeting discussed the report submitted by the Justice (Retired) Biplab Kumar Sarma-led committee and reiterated their demand to grant constitutional safeguards to the indigenous people of Assam.

The meeting was chaired by AASU president Utpal Sarma. According to a statement, the meeting discussed in detail the steps taken by the state government to implement the report.

All the representatives of the organisations opined that both the Union and State governments must take proper steps to implement all the recommendations of the Committee.

In a statement, AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary (in-charge) Sarjun Hanse said that the discussion in the meeting was initiated by chief coordinator of CCTOA Aditya Khakhlari and president of ABSU Dipen Bodo, where AASU chief advisor Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharya explained the report of the Justice (Retired) Biplab Kumar Sarma-led committee and different topics related to the implementation of the Assam Accord.





By-

Staff Correspondent