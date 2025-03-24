Indigenous organisations protest against govt's alleged anti-tribal policies in Dimoria

Jorabat, Mar 24: In a show of mounting discontent, several indigenous organisations from Dimoria, under the aegis of the Brihattar Dimoria Nagarik Suraksha Samiti, convened a Nagarik Sabha on Sunday to voice their opposition against a series of government actions perceived as detrimental to the rights and welfare of the local tribal population. The protestors expressed deep concern over the state government's decision to relocate the 10th Assam Police Battalion (APBN) to Kochutoli, Sonapur, as well as the notices served for alleged unauthorised constructions near the Digaru Air Force Station, persistent industrial pollution, and the long-delayed water supply project in the region.

The gathering witnessed participation from some influential organisations, including the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Kamrup (M) unit, Janajati Maha Sangha (Assam), All Tiwa Students' Union, Karbi Students' Union (Kamrup), Karbi Bangthe Asem, Bodo-Kachari Youth Students' Union, Kamrup (M) Land Protection Committee, Tea Tribe Land Protection Committee, Inter Dimoria Women Union, Dimoria Bathou Samiti, and Assam Tea Tribe Students' Union (Dimoria), among others.

The Assam government's decision to shift the 10th APBN from Guwahati to tribal land in Sonapur has drawn widespread criticism. Leaders argue it violates Chapter X of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation Act, 1886, which safeguards tribal belts.

"Dimoria is already home to SSB, ITBP, NIA, and the Air Force, which occupy vast tracts of land within the tribal belt. Why are security installations being forced on us instead of projects benefiting our people?" "questioned Ratneswar Ronghang, president of the Brihattar Dimoria Nagarik Suraksha Samiti.

"We are not against development, but why can't the government bring tribal-specific projects like fisheries or farming projects, agricultural research centres, universities, or museums that can benefit our people?" he added.

"Our air, water, and soil are being contaminated every day. While the government facilitates industrial expansion, it continues to ignore the basic environmental rights of indigenous residents," said Ramen Kathar, convenor of the CCTOA, Dimoria district unit.

The Composite Water Supply System for Sustainability and Quality (CWSSSQ), launched in 2010 to provide clean drinking water to Dimoria, remains incomplete. "It is baffling how a World Bank-aided project has been left incomplete for so long. Our groundwater is fluoride-contaminated, and this project was our only hope for clean drinking water. The government has failed us," a local resident said.

Leaders of the Nagarik Sabha emphasised the need for sustained resistance and announced plans to conduct awareness meetings in all 12 gaon panchayats (GPs) of Dimoria to educate locals about the challenges facing the region. They have also resolved to organise protests against the relocation of the 10th APBN and other pressing issues.

"The government has left us with no choice but to take to the streets. We will not allow our tribal belt to be sacrificed under the guise of development and security," said Ronghang.

The organisations plan to submit a joint memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeking urgent intervention on these issues.





