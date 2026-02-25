Indigenous groups mark 200 years of Yandabo Treaty as ‘Black Day’ in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh, Feb 25: Marking the 200th anniversary of the Treaty of Yandabo, several indigenous and social organisations today observed ‘Black Day,’ describing the accord as a turning point that led to the loss of Assam’s sovereignty.

The Treaty of Yandabo, signed on February 24, 1826, ended the first Anglo-Burmese war and resulted in the transfer of Assam to the British East India Company.

Participants, who wore black badges during the day-long programme, stated that the treaty ushered in far-reaching political, demographic, socio-economic and cultural changes, which they said contributed to the erosion of the rights and status of the state’s indigenous communities.

The event, held at the Tai Educational and Cultural Centre in Boiragimoth here, was jointly organised by several groups, including Khilonjia Mancha, Indigenous Peoples of Mong-Dun-Chun-Kham Assam, All Assam Ahom Sabha, All Assam Matak Sanmilan, Assam Moran Sabha, All Assam Chutia Jati Sanmilan, All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilan and the North-East Indigenous Peoples’ Forum, among others.

The programme began with the hoisting of organisational flags, followed by the lighting of traditional earthen lamps and incense sticks before the portraits of prominent historical figures and freedom fighters.

Among those remembered were King Badosa, Sukapha, Sati Sadhani, Bir Chilarai, Lachit Borphukan, Romakanta Saikia, Sarbananda Singha, Gomdhar Konwar, Maniram Dewan, Kushal Konwar, Kanaklata Barua and Raghav Moran.

Two panel discussions were held during the programme. The first focused on the Treaty of Yandabo and its aftermath, while the second deliberated on defining ‘Khilonjia’ (indigenous people of Assam) and safeguarding the future of indigenous communities.

The panel of speakers included advocate Ramesh Barpatra Gohain, writer and researcher Pallav Barpatra Gohain, educationist Dr Jibeshwar Mohan, writer Phatik Chandra Neog, Karbi youth leader Litton Rongphar and noted writer Dr Atul Borgohain.

Shashanka Neog, president, All Assam Ahom Sabha, said the speakers largely discussed measures to ensure the protection of the rights and entitlements of indigenous people and emphasized the need to secure the future of coming generations across social, political and economic spheres.

Nagaon: The 200th anniversary of the Yandaboo Treaty was observed in Nagaon at an event here today.

Speaking at the event, Dr Indrajit Bezbaruah, principal of Samaguri College, said that the treaty was a turning point in Assam’s history.

The event was organized by Sangrami Satirtha Assam Movement, Nagaon, and was attended by several prominent citizens, including Dr Durlav Chamua, Kshitish Das, and Dipak Saikia. The speakers emphasised the importance of remembering the past and learning from it, rather than dwelling on it.

The Yandabo Treaty is considered a dark day in Assam’s history, marking the loss of independence and the beginning of colonial rule. However, it also sparked a wave of resistance and nationalism in the State, which eventually contributed to India’s struggle for independence.

The event concluded with a call to remember the sacrifices made by the people of Assam in the fight for freedom and to work towards building a united State.