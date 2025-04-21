'India's Got Latent' probe in Assam likely to be completed by April end, SG tells apex court

New Delhi, April 21: The investigation into the FIR filed in Assam against popular YouTubers Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and others—over allegedly obscene and offensive comments about parents in the show India's Got Latent—is likely to be completed by the end of April, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court, on Monday.

“In Assam, a co-accused is coming tomorrow (Tuesday) for getting her statement recorded. By the end of this month, the investigation would be over," SG Mehta submitted before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N.K. Singh.

Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for Allahbadia, submitted that on the last occasion, the application for release of the passport was not pressed in view of the statement made by the law officer that the investigation would get over in two more weeks.

"It is a matter of livelihood for him. He (Allahbadia) has to travel abroad from time to time," the counsel said, adding that as per the media reports, the probe is over in relation to the FIR registered in Maharashtra, and soon, a charge sheet is going to be filed against the accused persons.

"As far as the petitioner is concerned, Maharashtra Police had called him on three occasions, and Assam had called him on one occasion. He had appeared on every occasion," the counsel added.

After hearing the submissions, the Justice Surya Kant-led Bench said that it would take up the matter for hearing after a week.

"Meanwhile, in Assam, you complete the investigation. As far as the petitioner is concerned, qua him, you complete whatever you want so that the issue of the release of his passport is completed. You also let us know the other co-accused who are not appearing,” the apex court told SG Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the states of Maharashtra and Assam.

Posting the matter for hearing on April 28, the bench asked the law officer to obtain instructions as to whether the presence of Allahabadia is required for further investigation.

In an earlier hearing, the Supreme Court had permitted Allahbadia to resume airing his podcast on the condition that he would maintain the “standards of decency and morality”.

It had favoured relaxing an earlier condition which had prohibited Allahbadia or his associates from airing any show on YouTube or any other audio/visual mode of communication till further orders.

The apex court clarified that Allahbadia’s shows should not comment upon the proceedings which are subjudice.

Earlier, on February 18, the top court had stayed Allahbadia’s arrest subject to the condition that he would join the investigation, as and when summoned by the Investigating Officers.

Allahbadia and several other YouTubers, including Chanchlani and Mukhija, have been embroiled in the controversy for vulgar and crass comments made during an episode of Raina's India's Got Latent show.

IANS