India’s first 5G Captive Network to power Numaligarh Refinery operations

New Delhi, Aug 3: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate for deploying India's first 5G Captive Non-Public Network (CNPN) within the refinery sector, ushering in a new era of secure, ultra-reliable, and real-time industrial connectivity.

This initiative, a pioneering step in leveraging indigenous 5G infrastructure for mission-critical operations, is expected to set the stage for replicable models across other industrial sectors, the statement said.

"This partnership exemplifies BSNL's commitment to empowering India’s strategic sectors with next-generation digital infrastructure. The deployment of a dedicated 5G CNPN at NRL will mark a technological leap forward, not only in connectivity but in redefining how core industries can operate in the future,” BSNL chairman and managing director A. Robert J. Ravi said.

The MoU was signed during the “Industry 4.0 Workshop” for Central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance in Guwahati.

The workshop witnessed participation from several senior dignitaries, including the Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, CMD NRL, Director (Enterprise Business) BSNL, MD NRL, MD AMTRON, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and various CPSEs.

Discussions focused on empowering Central CPSEs to embrace transformative Industry 4.0 technologies, including 5G CNPN, Digital Twins, 3D Printing with AI, Virtual Formulation, AR/VR/MR, IoT, and Big Data Analytics, with a view to fostering innovation, efficiency, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Secretary, DPE, praised the initiative as a shining example of the Centre’s “whole of government” approach, underlining its potential to modernise India's industrial base, promote advanced skilling, and generate employment opportunities, particularly in the North Eastern Region.

CMD NRL said that the integration of 5G CNPN will not only enhance operational efficiency and cybersecurity but also enable transformative technologies such as AR/VR-based training, Digital Twins, and real-time IoT applications. He called it a game-changing moment for India’s refinery sector.

