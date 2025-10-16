Top-seed Indian trio ease into pre-quarters of BWF World Juniors in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 16: Top seed Tanvi Sharma, eighth seed Unnati Hooda and 10th seed Rakshitha Sree Ramraj overcame some anxious moments before hitting their strides to ease into the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Junior Championships 2025 at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Tanvi defeated Oei Winarto of Indonesia 15-12, 15-7, Unnati beat Alice Wang of USA 15-8, 15-5, and Rakshitha came from a game down to beat Singapore’s Aaliyah Zakaria 11-15, 15-5, 15-8.

Meanwhile, the lower half of the girls’ singles draw was thrown open after defending world junior champion Xu Wen Jing of China was knocked out. Japan’s Yuzuno Watanabe, who had won the India Junior International Grand Prix in Pune earlier this year, got the better of the third seed 15-12, 11-15, 15-10 in a match that lasted 50 minutes. While the girls continued their march towards a possible medal, only Gnana Dattu TT will carry India’s hopes in the boy’s singles category after he got the better of 15th seed Suryaksh Rawat 11-15, 15-6, 15-11 in an all-Indian round of 32.

Also advancing to the next round was the mixed doubles combination of Bhavya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo, girls’ doubles combination of Aanya Bisht and Angel Punera along with Vennala K and Reshika U and boy’s doubles combination of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu.

Bhavya and Vishakha, seeded 14th, had to quell a late fight back from Denmark’s Aske Romer and Jasmin Willis to register a 15-13, 15-11. In girls’ doubles, 16th seed Aanya and Angel got the better of Hui Hsin Huang and Pei Chun Tsai of Chinese Taipei 16-14, 12-15, 15-5, while Vennala and Reshika defeated Sayaka Enomoto and Miku Yashima of Japan 15-8, 15-10.

Later in the day, Bhargav and Viswa fought back after losing the opening game to beat Shunki Hagiwara and Mahiro Matsumoto of Japan 11-15, 15-10, 15-10 in 42 minutes.

