North East think tank SHARE calls for strengthened bilateral ties after political crisis in B'desh

Guwahati, August 19: In the wake of the recent political crisis in Bangladesh, following the ousting of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League on August 5, India finds itself navigating a complex and potentially volatile regional landscape.

The Society to Harmonise Aspirations for Responsible Engagement (SHARE) has highlighted the need for robust bilateral cooperation between India and Bangladesh in light of these developments.

In a meeting held on Sunday, SHARE's executive body, which includes experts on Bangladesh and Northeast, discussed policy recommendations to address the evolving situation.

Chaired by former Lt Governor of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur, the panel comprised notable figures such as former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, former Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Lt. Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita (retd.), Nazeeb Arif, Dr. Samudra Gupta Kashyap, and Subimal Bhattacharjee.

SHARE's report highlights the integral link between the stability of Bangladesh and the development of Northeast.

The panel noted that the Awami League’s previous efforts in addressing Indian insurgents and radicals had contributed to regional progress. Therefore, it is crucial for India to continue addressing anti-India sentiments through strategic policy interventions.

The recommendations include leveraging India's influence with the interim Bangladesh government and engaging with opposition groups, particularly the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

SHARE also suggests that local trade, especially through the border haats, which have been non-operational since Covid-19, should be reinstated to support economic ties.

The report advocates for direct, frank discussions between New Delhi and Dhaka, focusing on clear non-negotiables and ensuring that radicalisation efforts impacting Northeast and West Bengal are unequivocally addressed.

Given India's emerging global stature, SHARE asserts that the country has a moral obligation to support Bangladesh during this period of political instability.

Both nations are involved in multilateral organisations such as BIMSTEC and BBIN, through which they should work to enhance their cooperation.

Connectivity projects—spanning rail, road, air, and inland water routes—remain pivotal to Indo-Bangla relations. However, these projects also pose potential risks of insurgent infiltration into Northeast.

Thus, it is imperative for New Delhi to consider perspectives from the Northeast in its policy formulation with Bangladesh.

SHARE concludes that while both nations face risks if they engage in adversarial relations, a collaborative, win-win approach could yield significant benefits for their shared future, particularly in terms of education, skills development, and job creation for the youth of both countries.