Indian Chamber of Commerce hosts 3rd NE buyer-seller meet in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 22: The Indian Chamber of Commerce-North-East Initiative, in association with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, organised the 3rd North-East India Buyer Sellers Meet in the city on Thursday as a continuum to the 2nd North-East India Buyer Seller Meet held in 2022.

The focus countries for the meet were Bangladesh, Nepal, Laos, Thailand, and Bhutan in view of their significance in several sectors of the Northeast.

In her welcome address, Atreyee Borooah Thekedath, co-chairperson of the Assam State Council, Indian Chamber of Commerce, said that the Northeast is the gateway to South Asian countries and there are ample opportunities for trade and export from the region. She hoped that such buyer-seller meets would bring the business fraternity of the neighbouring countries close to the entrepreneurs of the Northeast.

The inaugural session was attended by Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, as the chief guest. He said that the growth of the Northeastern region with economic safety and security was interlinked with those of South Asian countries.

He said that currently the Union Ministry of External Affairs is involved in many intra-country and inter-country projects, such as mega irrigation projects in Nepal, hydropower projects in Bhutan, sewage projects in Manipur, skill development initiatives in the fishery sector in Assam, to name a few. Stating that the ministry is also actively engaged with international financial organisations like the Asian Development Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency, World Bank, etc., Margherita said that the future of the economy belonged to green technology, given the reality of climate change.

The event was attended by Longki Phangcho, member of the North Eastern Council, Union Ministry DoNER; Tenzing Norbu Thongdok, member, NEC; Ruhul Amin, assistant high commissioner and head of mission at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Guwahati; and Cherakung Zeliang, regional passport officer and head of the Branch Secretariat, Guwahati, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

The buyer-seller meet was organised to encourage both national and international companies to meet at a common platform and discuss common areas of business.

"These meets offer an ideal platform to buyers and sellers who do not have adequate resources to trot across the globe in search of business opportunities. It will also offer exciting business opportunities to international clients as well and act as a guide for forming potential business partners and allies in India," an ICC spokesperson said.

A total of 60 buyers from Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand, and Laos PDR participated, and 200 sellers, especially from the Northeast, also took part in the event.

The event featured agriculture-horticulture, handloom and handicraft, manufacturing, textile and food processing, medicinal plants and herbal products, tourism, manufacturing and engineering consultancy services, information technology, etc. The event also discussed the opportunities for trade and investment between the Northeast and the focus countries. Delivering the vote of thanks, regional director of NE-ICC Ishantor Sobhapandit thanked the buyers and sellers for their participation.





