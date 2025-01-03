Indian Army to host ex-servicemen rally in Dibrugarh on Jan 5

Dibrugarh, Jan 3: The Eastern Command of the Army is going to conduct the ex-servicemen rally on January 5 at Polo Ground in Dibrugarh. The event is aimed at reaffirming the unwavering commitment to the welfare of the veterans, veer naris and their families, a release stated.

The theme of this year's ex-servicemen rally, 'You Served with Honour, We Honour Your Service', aligns with the ethos of the Indian Army, which are honour, courage, sacrifice and devotion to duty.

The ex-servicemen rally's significance lies in its focus on the welfare and well-being of veterans, who have dedicated their lives defending the nation.

The key highlights of the rally are the redressal of pension-related issues, a medical camp and interactive sessions by representatives from the government and NGOs NGOs on welfare schemes and job opportunities.

Eminent civil dignitaries and senior military officials will take part to honour our veterans and veer naris and reaffirm the nation's gratitude for their selfless service and sacrifice.

All ex-servicemen and their families are invited by the Army to join this occasion and make the event a success, the release added.





By-

Staff Correspondent