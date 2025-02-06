Indian Army signs MoU with IIT-Guwahati for cutting-edge bunker materials

Guwahati, Feb 6: Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army and IIT Guwahati signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for research, design, and fabrication of epoxy bamboo-based composites as a replacement for traditional building materials used in the construction of bunkers in high-altitude areas.

The project will culminate in the construction of multiple defence works in high-altitude terrain for field trials, where they will be subjected to small-arms fire and endure an entire weather cycle. The fabricated panels will provide the same level of protection, albeit with reduced weight, which will decrease the time and effort required for ferrying supplies, ultimately enhancing force preservation, a defence spokesman said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Maj Gen Rohin Bawa, GOC, Red Horns Division, and Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in strengthening the Indian Army's capabilities, which are aligned with the vision of the Chief of the Army Staff, "Decade of Transformation.".

"The signing of this MoU marks a significant step towards innovation and collaboration, setting new standards for cooperation between government R&D institutions and military educational bodies to drive technological progress. The partnership between Gajraj Corps and IIT Guwahati is beyond an agreement and represents a shared commitment to exploring new technological frontiers and addressing modern battlefield challenges," the spokesman said.

At the ceremony, the general officer highlighted the Indian Army's efforts to integrate niche technologies, emphasising the importance of the MoU in developing deployable solutions for the operational area. He highlighted the collaborative role of academia, industry, researchers, and start-ups in fostering a whole-of-nation approach and expressed confidence that this partnership will contribute to ground-breaking achievements and support the nation's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative."





By-

Staff Reporter