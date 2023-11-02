Indian Army returns belongings of missing Jawan from Assam

Guwahati, Nov 2: The Indian Army officials have returned the essential commodities of missing jawan Gautam Rajbongshi in Dhemaji district of Assam.

Gautam Rajbongshi, a soldier from Dhemaji's Gogamukh, along with three other soldiers, went missing in Ladakh during a routine training exercise, likely due to an unexpected avalanche near Mount Kun.

The unfortunate incident occurred on October 8. 2023.

Unfortunately, as of now, the bodies of the missing soldiers have not been recovered.

To support the family and provide closure, two Indian Army officers arrived in Assam's Dhemaji district. They returned essential commodities that belonged to the missing soldier. These items included his clothes, documents, and other essential belongings.

The officers visited his native village in Gogamukh and handed over these items to his family members.