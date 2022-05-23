Indian Army rescues over 1500 people from flood-hit Raha, Kampur

Raha, May 23: Under the aegis of the Nagaon district administration and in collaboration with local administrations, a task force of Indian Army from Misa based Army Cantonment are doing a yeoman service by saving the lives of the stranded people, transporting and providing relief materials to the inaccessible locations of Raha and Kampur areas, the two worst hit flood affected areas of the district.

Led by a Major ranked officer, the army columns have been working day and night in the devastated flood affected areas since Thursday last.

Talking to this correspondent on Monday, the Army sources informed that after a joint survey with the district administration officials, the rescue operations were immediately launched in areas hit by flood under Raha and Kampur revenue circles. Since the launch of operations around 1500 flood victims have been evacuated to safe places in Raha alone which include elders, ladies and children, the sources said.

The sources further added that the army columns deployed in the areas have been able to reach out to over 60 flood affected villages till filling of this report and have distributed around 75 quintals of food supplies and relief materials among the victims.

The army medical teams accompanying the rescue columns has also distributed medicines, attended to medical emergencies and saved several precious lives. Among the villagers rescued, there were few pregnant women also and injured flood victims adding that the relief operations are still continuing in the devastating areas.



Similarly, the Army troops also provided cooked meals to villagers in and around flood hit areas of Raha revenue circle along with drinking water made available in their tanks which are highly appreciated by the flood-hit people.

