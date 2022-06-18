Indian army launches flood relief operations in Lower Assam

Guwahati, June 18: The Gajraj Corps has launched flood relief operations in coordination with the civil administration in several parts of Lower Assam from 16 June 2022.

Following heavy rainfall in various parts of Assam, nine composite teams of Gajraj Corps were swiftly launched during day and night in coordination with local administration to carry out rescue and relief operations in the flood affected districts of Baksa, Nalbari, Bajali, Darrang, Tamulpur, Hojai and Kamrup.

The columns were mobilised on the request by the local administration. The columns also include engineers and medical staff for relief and rescue.

In Nalbari District, the Indian Army columns which were on standby quickly reached Sathikuchi village and rescued 105 stranded locals. Simultaneously another column of Gajraj Corps carried out relief operations in Damdama of Baksa district and assisted the locals. Relief and Rescue operations in six districts are underway and 250 locals were rescued so far.