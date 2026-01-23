Indian Army conducts joint counter-drone exercise in Tinsukia ahead of Republic Day

Tinsukia, Jan 23: As part of heightened security arrangements in the run-up to Republic Day 2026, the Indian Army conducted a Joint Counter-Drone Capsule in Tinsukia to strengthen preparedness against emerging drone-based threats.

The capsule was organised under the aegis of the Spear Corps and conducted by the Red Shield Gunners, with active participation from Assam Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

The initiative forms part of the broader Military–Civil Fusion framework aimed at enhancing coordinated security responses.

Officials said the training focused on joint planning, situational awareness and inter-agency coordination to counter the evolving misuse of drones, particularly during major national events.

Participants were familiarised with standard operating procedures and response protocols through structured interactions and practical demonstrations.

The exercise was designed to improve detection, assessment and neutralisation capabilities while ensuring seamless communication among civil and military stakeholders. Emphasis was placed on developing a common operational understanding to enable swift and coordinated action in the event of drone-related security threats.

According to officials, The capsule aimed at enhancing awareness, response mechanisms and coordination among participating agencies to address the evolving challenges posed by the misuse of drones.

Such joint initiatives underline the importance of close cooperation between the armed forces and civil agencies in maintaining robust security architecture and ensuring public safety during high-profile national occasions.