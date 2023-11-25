Indian Army, Assam police undertake trust-building initiative with family members of ULFA cadres

Guwahati, Nov 25: With an aim to bring the cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) into the mainstream and foster peace, the Indian Army, along with the Assam Police, have initiated a trust-building effort with the family members of the ULFA cadres.

The Director General of Police (DGP), Assam GP Singh, mentioned that as a part of this programme, family members of the ULFA cadres are welcome to the Army, CAPF camps, and police stations to establish trust and support in transitioning their children into mainstream society.

The primary objectives of this initiative are:

Building Trust and Understanding: The initiative aims to bridge the gap between the security forces and the families of ULFA cadres, creating a foundation of mutual respect and understanding.

Encouraging Rehabilitation and Reintegration: By engaging with the families, the initiative seeks to encourage the rehabilitation and reintegration of ULFA cadres into mainstream society.

Promoting Peace and Reconciliation: The overall objective is to foster a sense of peace and reconciliation in the region, paving the way for a more harmonious and peaceful future.

From Conflict to Collaboration: A Trust-Building Initiative for a Peaceful Future



