India seeks transparency & talks on China's mega dam on Brahmaputra

Guwahati, March 29: Against the backdrop of China's plan to build a mega dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo river (upper reaches of the Brahmaputra) in Tibet, the Centre today said it has asked China to ensure that the interests of down-stream countries are not harmed by any activities in upstream areas.

"As a lower riparian state with considerable established user rights to the waters of the transborder rivers, the government (India) has consistently conveyed its views and concerns to the Chinese authorities, and has urged them to ensure that the interests of downstream states are not harmed by any activities in upstream areas.

"Following the recent announcement by China of the mega dam project, the government conveyed its concerns to the Chinese side on December 30, 2024, including the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries," said Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in Parliament.

He said that the Government of India has taken note of China's announcement of a mega dam project approved on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo river in Tibet.

"The government carefully monitors all developments relating to the Brahmaputra river, including plans by China to develop hydro-power projects, and takes necessary measures to protect our interests, including preventive and corrective measures to safeguard life and livelihood of Indian citizens residing in downstream areas," he said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

He said that various issues relating to transborder rivers are discussed with China under the ambit of an institutionalised expert level mechanism, which was established in 2006, as well as through diplomatic channels.

The issue was also raised during the visit of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Beijing for a meeting of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Foreign Minister mechanism between India and China.

"During the visit, India and China agreed to hold an early meeting of the expert level mechanism to discuss resumption of provision of hydrological data and other cooperation pertaining to transborder rivers. The Government of India intends to remain engaged with China on the issue of transborder rivers to safeguard our interests," Singh said.