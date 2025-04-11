India Post empowers Assam's artisans with PM Vishwakarma toolkit deliveries

Guwahati, April 11:The Department of Posts has emerged as a key player in the successful implementation of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, launched by the Prime Minister on September 17, 2023.

This initiative is aimed at empowering skilled craftsmen and artisans and integrating them into the formal economy, enhancing their livelihood opportunities, and preserving India's rich cultural heritage.

In Assam, India Post has taken the lead in this transformative initiative. According to a press release, over 1,000 delivery staffs have been assigned to distribute the toolkits, ensuring seam-less delivery across the State. More than 9,000 toolkits have already reached the artisans, empowering them to enhance their skills and continue their craft.

Looking ahead, an additional 38,000 toolkits are set to be delivered in the coming month, further amplifying the scheme's impact. The department has taken on the responsibility of facilitating the timely and efficient delivery of these essential toolkits.

Special vehicles have been deployed to transport these toolkits to even the most distant corners of the nation, ensuring that no artisan is left behind.

Through these efforts, India Post is not only facilitating economic growth but also ensuring that traditional craftsmanship remains a vibrant part of India's cultural fabric, while simultaneously integrating it into the modern economy, the press release added.