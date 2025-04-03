India must act tough on Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus: Lt Gen DB Shekatkar

China can never take over the north-eastern region of India, asserted security analyst Lt Gen DB Shekatkar (retd). He also suggested that India should act tough on the chief of the caretaker government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, and make his life 'miserable'.

Talking to The Assam Tribune on the recent controversial statement of Yunus during his visit to China, Lt Gen Shekatkar pointed out that the Bangladesh caretaker government chief had virtually instigated China to take over the Northeast. It is evident that Yunus would extend all possible help to China to cut off the chicken neck corridor connecting the Northeast from the rest of India.

Lt Gen Shekatkar said, "From his actions in the last few months, it is evident that Yunus is not a friend of India. Earlier, India had to take care of China, and a new front has been opened, as Bangladesh will help China to create problems in the north-eastern region. That is why India will have to be careful, and security measures along the chicken neck corridor should be augmented."

But at the same time, Lt Gen Shekatkar asserted that India may witness skirmishes along the India-China border. He pointed out that China can never take over the Northeast. "The Indian Army today is not what it was in 1962. There has been lots of infrastructure development along the border with China, and today the Indian Army is strong enough to deal with any eventuality. The present political leadership of the country is also not like that of 1962," he added.

Lt Gen Shekatkar also said that "India should make life miserable for Yunus."

Meanwhile, commenting on the issue, the AASU has demanded that as Bangladesh is no longer a friendly country, the government should launch a special drive to detect and deport the Bangladesh nationals living in Assam and other parts of India. AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya said that Yunus has hatched a conspiracy against India, and India should hit back by deporting the Bangladeshi nationals. He said a special drive should also be launched against the jehadi elements living in India.



