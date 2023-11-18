INDIA bloc parties to launch their poll campaign in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 18: The opposition INDIA bloc conducted a meeting in Guwahati on Friday evening, where they discussed formulating a common minimum programme for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and prepared a list against the BJP's misrule in the entire northeast during the last nine years.

The state presidents and other top leaders of 13 opposition parties attended the meeting at a hotel in the city.

Assam Trinamool Congress President Ripun Bora was given the responsibility to draft a common minimum programme for all the opposition INDIA bloc parties.

The INDIA bloc will soon launch their poll campaign for the next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the Chief of Assam Jatiya Parishad, told reporters here, "It has been decided that we will have our next meeting in Dibrugarh on November 30. The next day, we will attend a massive public meeting there. This will be the first rally of the INDIA bloc parties."

According to him, the BJP has misgoverned the entire northeast in the last few years. Therefore, the opposition INDIA bloc parties will prepare a list against the saffron party, which will be shared with the general public.

Gogoi said, "The BJP is under pressure as the opposition parties have come together under the INDIA bloc. They have been trying to create division among us. But I want to tell the BJP leaders that we are united. No force can break us."

He further said that there will be one united opposition candidate contesting against the BJP in each Lok Sabha seat in Assam.