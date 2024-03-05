INDIA bloc likely to announce LS candidate list on March 8

Guwahati, Mar 5: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah on Tuesday informed that the INDIA alliance is likely to announce the names of the candidates who will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections on March 8.

Speaking to reporters, Borah said, “Discussions are being held with the alliance parties at the national level and it is likely that INDIA alliance will announce the list of candidates on March 8,” adding that the Congress will announce the details on March 7.

Speaking on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wanting to contest from three constituencies, Borah said, “We tried to hold discussion with AAP, however, they are unwilling to accept the advice of the Congress. They are still adamant in their decision.”

Meanwhile, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam summoned Bhupen Borah to appear in the office on March 7. However, the Congress leader said he won’t be able to visit the CID office due to other commitments.

Borah said, “There are as many as 2745 cases registered in Guwahati alone in 2023. Instead of disposing these cases, why are they so much interested in issuing us summons?”

“Before me, several other Congress leaders were also summoned by the CID, however, after they joined BJP, these summons have been stopped,” Borah pointed.

“I am ready for arrest instead of surrendering myself to BJP. I am not someone who is afraid to go to CID and jail,” he added.