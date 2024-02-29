INDI Alliance way ahead than NDA on seat sharing: Gaurav Gogoi

Silchar, Feb 29: Congress MP and Deputy Leader Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on Thursday said that the INDIA alliance is much ahead of the NDA alliance in terms of seat sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to a question on the issue of how many seats will be allotted to the Trinamool Congress in Assam, Gogoi, who was in Silchar to address a workers meet at the District Congress Office, said, “The Congress party is way ahead of the NDA alliance in terms of seat sharing for the Lok Sabha elections. We have the seat sharing issue sorted out with the Aam Aadmi Party, while the matter is nearly solved in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and soon we will resolve the seat sharing factors in Jharkhand, Maharashtra and other places as well. With respect to seat sharing with the Trinamool Congress in Assam, the matter would be discussed with party heads in Delhi."

On the other hand, when asked what would be the way through for the Congress amidst leaders leaving the party, the MP from Kaliabor constituency said that such a situation is not new with the Congress party. During its third term, when the Congress party had more people than required, dissidents and infighting germinated and hence people started deserting the party and the BJP, which is inducting more people than it needs, will also face the same in the future. “Our former senior leaders, like former Chief Ministers late Hiteshwar Saikia and late Tarun Gogoi, had steered the party through tough times and we seek inspiration from such leaders while we encourage our leaders and workers to keep working for the party and take the messages to the masses. I firmly believe that Congress will win the hearts and minds of the people in the ensuing elections,” Gogoi maintained.

Earlier, Gogoi showered praise, encouraging the leaders and workers of Cachar District Mahila Congress to work at an impressive pace for the party. He mentioned that in many districts, Mahila Congress is working at a much faster pace than NSUI and Youth Congress, which is a positive sign for the party.