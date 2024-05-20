Assam: Independent LS polls candidate arrested for sexual harassment, blackmail

Raha, May 20: A businessman from Juria in Nagaon, Abu Shama, who contested the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency seat as an independent candidate in the recently held parliamentary elections, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman.

According to the police, Shama was apprehended following a written complaint by a woman accusing him of not only raping her but also circulating an obscene video of the assault, which later went viral.

The accused also threatened the victim of publishing the obscene footage if she reaches out to the police or the media and also extorted money from her.

However, the woman approached Juria police in Nagaon, registered a case, and slapped him with rape, threats, and extortion charges.



Further investigation is underway.

