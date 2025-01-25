Indefinite protest erupts at Sinamara Tea Estate over govt's land allocation for tourism project

Jorhat, Jan 25: The tea workers of Sinamara Tea Estate, founded by the visionary Maniram Dewan, have launched an indefinite protest against the government’s decision to allocate 200 bighas of the estate’s land for a tourism project.

Initiated under the Assam Tea Corporation, the project has sparked widespread anger and concern among the workers, who fear job losses and further exploitation.

“A year ago, we were verbally informed by the administration about the 200-bigha tourism project at Sinamara Tea Estate,” said Balram Kondhai, a member of the Assam Tea Mazdoor Sangh.

Kondhai explained that the Sangh had sent a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Jorhat District Commissioner, opposing the project.

“We clearly stated that if the government proceeds without consulting us, we will protest. Yesterday, without any notice or discussion, work began on the land. This has forced us to start an indefinite protest. What will we do if we lose the garden? This garden has fed us for generations.”

Protesters alleged that tea workers have long been treated as vote banks and demanded fair treatment and equality.

“The government must stop exploiting us and consider us as equal human beings in society. If the tourism project goes ahead, hundreds of workers will lose their jobs. The government should focus on improving our living standards instead of taking away our livelihood,” he added.

The workers expressed outrage over the potential displacement of labourers and the halt in transfers and promotions within the tea garden community. Many families are already struggling to make ends meet.

“We want work. We have children to feed, and we need the garden to ensure jobs for the next generation. The number of unemployed in our community is growing because the government has stopped our transfers and promotions,” another worker lamented.

Adding to their grievances is the construction of temples within the garden area. “We’ve seen temples being built on tea garden land. But those temples won’t put food on our plates. Our survival depends on the tea gardens,” he further commented.

The tea workers have called for an immediate halt to the tourism project and urged the government to hold discussions with them.