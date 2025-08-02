Increasing litigation has necessitated new judicial complex in Amingaon: CM Sarma

Amingaon, Aug 2: Reaffirming the State government’s commitment to building a judicial system that is accessible, efficient, and future-ready, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed District Judicial Court Complex at Amingaon.

He noted that the increasing volume of litigation and litigants had necessitated this new complex, following the earlier establishment of the Kamrup District Court nearly a decade ago.

The modern amenities, the Chief Minister said, would greatly aid in expediting judicial processes and ensuring timely justice.

Spread across 10 bighas, the complex has been developed at a cost of Rs 52.25 crore. Encompassing a built-up area of 13,303 square metres, it currently houses 14 courtrooms, with infrastructure provisioned for a total of 15 to meet demands over the next three decades. The facility also includes chambers for judges and stenographers, administrative offices, a conference hall, a video conferencing room, and the District Legal Services Authority office.

Highlighting the judiciary's importance in a democratic society, the Chief Minister emphasized the critical role of the judiciary in upholding constitutional values and protecting citizens’ rights. He stated that speedy justice strengthens public trust and democratic resilience. He expressed concern over the pendency of over five lakh cases in Assam and stressed the need for collaborative action to overcome infrastructural and personnel constraints. He also pointed to improvements in Assam’s conviction rate – from 5% in 2021 to 26% – while acknowledging that further progress is required to meet the national average of 65%.

- With inputs from news agencies