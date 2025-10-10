Increase in student suicides linked to mental health issues: GMCH expert

Guwahati, Oct 10: Rise of mental health issues, particularly among the young generation, has become a matter of serious concern, which even leads to an increase in the number of suicides among students. However, mental health issues can be treated at an early stage. This is the observation of Dr Suresh Chakravarty, Head of the Department of Psychiatry of Gauhati Medical College.

Talking to The Assam Tribune on the eve of the World Mental Health Day, Dr Chakravarty said that mental health problem is basically a disease of the brain and should be treated like any other disease. But some people, mostly in the urban areas, are reluctant to get early treatment because of the taboo associated with mental health, and that leads to further complications.

Dr Chakravarty revealed that most of the affected people are in the age group of 18 to 25 years. Cut-throat competition is one of the main reasons for students facing mental health issues. Expectations of parents and teachers often lead to anxiety among students, which leads to depression and suicide. The Supreme Court of India had also opined that the increase in suicide among students is a systemic failure.

Substance abuse is another factor behind the spurt of mental health cases. For example, Guwahati now has more liquor shops than book shops. Substance abuse for a long time can lead to mental health issues, and such people need treatment.

Dr Chakravarty pointed out that a change in the social fabric in India is another cause of the increase in mental health issues. Earlier, people used to live in joint families, and they could discuss their problems. But in the present day of nuclear families, people do not have anyone to discuss their problems, and thinking too much about problems can lead to mental health issues. Competition in work workplace can also lead to anxiety.

“We are witnessing too much violence. The children are also seeing incidents of violence on TV and reading about such activities in newspapers. That leads to mental disturbance,” Dr Chakravarty added.

On the ways to deal with it, Dr Chakravarty pointed out, “We cannot change the world. That is why anyone feeling anxiety or other mental disturbances should immediately seek treatment. If the disease persists for a long time, it will need long-term treatment. Early detection is the key, and there is a need to create awareness among the people about mental health,” he added.