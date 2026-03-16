Incomplete Jorhat–Malou Ali road irks Teok residents ahead of Assam polls

Jorhat, Mar 16: Residents have raised concerns over the slow pace of development work in the newly formed Teok constituency, alleging that a 950-metre road connecting Jorhat and Malou Ali has remained incomplete for nearly three years.

The road, located about 2 km from Jorhat town and known as the Jorhat–Malou Ali connecting link road, is considered an important route used by commuters from the northwestern parts of the district to access the town.

However, locals claim that despite its significance, construction has progressed slowly and remains far from completion.

“This road is extremely important, yet it has taken three years and still remains incomplete. Nearly 30% of the 950-metre stretch is yet to be completed. The concerned department and minister have not paid adequate attention to this road,” said Biswajit Saikia, a member of the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP).

Residents said the poor condition of the road, particularly during the monsoon, turns the stretch into a muddy track, making commuting difficult and risky.

Pedestrians as well as vehicles are forced to navigate deep mud and potholes, causing inconvenience and raising safety concerns. Locals also alleged that several minor accidents have occurred on the road due to its deteriorating condition.

“Yesterday the dates for the State Assembly elections were announced, and the people here will give their response through the 2026 election,” Saikia added.

He further claimed that when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the area on December 12, 2024, temporary work on the road was carried out overnight.

“However, after that the road again fell into a dilapidated condition and the work has remained incomplete,” he said.

The AJYCP member also warned that if the road is not repaired before the elections, the organisation, along with local residents, may stage protests ahead of the polls.

Some residents also criticised the functioning of local authorities and alleged delays in the execution of the project.

They further questioned the pace of development during the tenure of Dergaon MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali.