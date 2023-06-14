Incessant rains damage temporary dyke in Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric project

North Lakhimpur, June 14: Heavy and continuous rains have damaged the temporary dyke guarding the power house of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation's (NHPC) near-completion Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Power (SLHEP) project at Gerukamukh this morning.

Heavy rains and strong rising tides created flush floods on both sides of the river Subansiri near the SLHEP-Gerukamukh, causing significant landslides and rising water levels. The current of the rising water of Subansiri breached the dyke constructed temporarily for the powerhouse of the plant inundating the area.

The breached dyke was intended to be hauled down in the next days, according to an NHPC official in Gerukamukh, and its breaching means no threat for the powerhouse.

The SLHEP-Gerukamukh has been plagued with similar landslides and breaching of coffer dams in every monsoon throughout its construction period.