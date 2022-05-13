Incessant rain leads to water logging in several parts of Guwahati

Guwahati, May 13: Heavy rain throughout the night led to waterlogging in several parts of Guwahati today. The incessant rain threw normal life out of gear across the city as commuters and pedestrians have been stuck amidst knee-high water.

Residents are enduring a harrowing time due to the waterlogging in residential areas as well.

Zoo Road, Chandmari, and Hatigaon, among others, were submerged in knee to waist-deep water.

While some areas saw water entering houses, vehicles were stranded in heavily waterlogged roads in some other parts of the city as roads were turned into river with motorists struggling to cross the inundated areas.