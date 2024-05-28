Incessant rain and gusty winds hit Assam following cyclone Remal’s landfall

Guwahati, May 28: Assam is grappling with incessant rain and gusty winds following the landfall of severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’. The cyclone, which made landfall in neighbouring West Bengal and Bangladesh, has prompted several districts in Assam to be placed on high alert due to forecasts predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Various parts of Assam, including the capital city of Guwahati, have been experiencing persistent rainfall.

The adverse weather conditions have led to significant disruptions. Many schools in Guwahati have cancelled classes as a precautionary measure.

In Guwahati, trees have been uprooted, and the city has been without electricity since last night. Strong winds are expected to continue affecting areas. In response to the severe weather, the administration has set up helpline numbers for emergencies and urged residents to adhere to safety measures.

The Northeast Frontier Railway has announced the cancellation of over 40 trains for two days starting from Monday, as a safety measure.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the situation on X, stating, "Heavy storms are lashing parts of the State and is expected to continue. I've instructed officials to be alert to respond to exigencies at the earliest." The Chief Minister also called for cooperation from the public with the local administration.

🚨Heavy storms are lashing parts of the State and is expected to continue. I've instructed officials to be alert to respond to exigencies at the earliest.



Request citizens to not venture out unless there is an emergency and be safe.



An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) release highlighted a warning from the India Meteorological Department, which forecasts extremely heavy rainfall over Assam and other northeastern states on Monday and Tuesday.

