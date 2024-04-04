INC candidate Rakibul Hussain under scrutiny for alleged MCC violation

Dhubri, Apr 4: In a recent development, Rakibul Hussain, MLA and Congress candidate for the Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency, found himself embroiled in controversy on Wednesday over an alleged breach of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Reports indicate that Hussain orchestrated a public meeting without obtaining prior permission, sparking concerns regarding electoral protocol adherence. According to a letter dated April 3, 2024, addressed to the President/Secretary of the Indian National Congress, Dhubri District, by the Nodal Officer of the Model Code of Conduct Cell, Bilasipara Election District, the Congress convened a public gathering on March 28, 2024, at Simultola, 9-Birsing Jharua LAC under 2-Dhubri HPC.

The event, attended by Rakibul Hussain and other dignitaries and purportedly streamed live on social media platforms, unfolded without the requisite authorisation from the District Election Officer, Bilasipara, as outlined in the missive.

“This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of India,” the letter unequivocally declares, underscoring the severity of the alleged transgression.

In response to the purported violation, the Congress committee has been formally instructed to furnish a written reply to the concerned authorities within three days, elucidating why punitive measures should not be instigated against them for flouting the established guidelines of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).











