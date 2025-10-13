In Zubeen Garg’s memory, Marwari Sammelan appeals for simple, dignified Diwali

Guwahati, Oct 13: In view of the tragic demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the Purvottar Pradesh Marwari Sammelan has appealed to all community members and the general public to observe this year’s Diwali festival in a simple and dignified manner, avoiding fireworks and grand celebrations.

Instead, people should celebrate the festival through ritual worship and traditional lighting of earthen lamps in a most respectful and spiritual way, the Sammelan stated during a special meeting held here on Saturday.

“External decorations and reflections of extravagance should be avoided. In this time of sorrow, the festival should be celebrated as an expression of faith and devotion. The entire community’s thoughts are with the bereaved family members and the people of the State for whom it is very difficult to overcome the grief and bereavement,” Purvottar Pradesh Marwari Sammelan provincial president Kailash Kabra said.

“We, the people of this great State, stand together in joy and sorrow alike. Our unity, harmony, and brotherhood represent the true spirit of our social fabric and togetherness. In this moment of grief, which is very difficult to overcome, we all are companions for whom the cause and well-being of the State and its people are uppermost,” he said.

“In the prevailing circumstances, all should observe the festival in a disciplined and sober manner. Community gatherings should be limited to offering greetings and good wishes only, avoiding other forms of extravaganza,” Kabra added.









Staff Reporter