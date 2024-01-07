In this digital age, the smell of books continues to captivate readers

Guwahati, Jan 7: Seated at his publisher's bookstall, author Ismail Hussain encountered a young man expressing his desire to purchase quality books, including Hussain's own, with a budget of Rs 2000. Intrigued, Hussain inquired about the youth's profession, and he discovered that the youth was a rickshaw puller and an avid reader who had completed his Master’s Degree course.

Meanwhile, Hussain gestured to his publisher not to give his introduction to the youth and encouraged the young reader to explore the books of his choice. After the youth made his selections, Hussain approached him, offered best wishes, and engaged in a meaningful conversation.

Reflecting on this encounter with The Assam Tribune, Hussain expressed admiration for individuals like the young rickshaw puller, emphasising that the passion for reading persists, even if financial barriers exist. “People like this youth give us hope and inspiration. It’s not that the habit of reading is dying, there are people who want to read but don't have money. And those who have money are not buying books,” Hussain said.

While acknowledging the internet's booming market, especially for mainstream genres, Hussain highlighted the continued demand for research papers, community-based books, and traditional literature.

“Earlier, mostly homemakers used to buy novels, although they are much more advanced now, they are still fond of reading novels and I have myself come across a lot of them,” added Hussain.

In the midst of our rapidly advancing technological era, concerns have surfaced about the potential decline of reading habits. To understand the intricate relationship between traditional books and the ever-growing digital landscape, we engaged with sellers and buyers alike at the ongoing Assam Book Fair at Assam Engineering Institute, Guwahati. Their resounding sentiments affirm that the allure of the printed word, accompanied by the distinct smell of books, remains indelible.

Promod Kalita, Secretary of Asom Prakashan Parishad said, “Technology is not a new thing, we are always evolving, but I feel the reading habit has rather increased in recent times. I have been associated with book fairs for last seven years, and since the last five years I feel the reading habit is growing amongst the readers,”

One of the sellers echoed similar thoughts and stated that the response at the book fair was good despite the fact that the online market is flourishing. “The tangible connection to traditional reading experiences continues to captivate readers,” said the seller.

Meanwhile, a buyer we have come across said that the Assam Book Fair exemplified the enduring love for printed literature among the youth. Speaking about the online sector, the buyer said that when there is a heavy volume of books that a student might not be able to procure, in that case, one can buy books online for their benefit.

The third edition of the Assam Book Fair unfolded its literary tapestry at the Assam Engineering Institute playground. The bustling event has gathered more than 100 publishers and sellers, not only from the state but also from West Bengal, Delhi and neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal. The 12-day event saw a diverse convergence of book enthusiasts, both young and old.