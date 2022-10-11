In one of Assam's biggest drug haul, 1 held with 9.64 kg heroin

Guwahati, Oct 11: In continuation of the Anti-Drug Campaign by the Assam Police, yet in another shocking incident in the Barak Valley, the Karimganj Police along with the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully nabbed drugs weighing 9.64 kg of heroin on Monday.

According to reports, it is one of the biggest drug hauls in which Karimganj Police and BSF carried out a long-day joint operation to seize the huge amount of illegal drugs being transported in a secret chamber in a truck from Karimganj.

The drugs carried were packed and hidden in 764 soap cases inside the goods carrier. The driver apprehended in the operation has been identified as a resident of Patharkandi in Karimganj district.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, took to twitter and lauded the courageous act of the Assam Police.





#AssamAgainstDrugs



In the biggest haul, a joint team of @karimganjpolice & @BSF_India carried out a day long operation to seize 9.46 kgs of heroin packed in 764 soap cases, hidden in secret chamber in a truck, in Karimganj late last night. Driver belonging to Patharkandi held. pic.twitter.com/LxZhaZgP40 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 11, 2022



