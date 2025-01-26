In a first, CM hoists Tricolour in Dibrugarh on R-Day; unveils plans to make city 2nd capital

Guwahati, Jan. 26: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoisted the Tricolour in Dibrugarh on the occasion of the country’s 76th Republic Day, marking the first time that the Chief Minister chose the city for this significant ceremony.

Addressing a gathering, the Chief Minister laid out an ambitious vision for the city’s future. “We are starting out to make Dibrugarh the second capital of the state,” he declared, extending his Republic Day wishes to the people of Dibrugarh, Assam, and the entire nation.

Sarma highlighted Dibrugarh’s importance as both an administrative and commercial hub of Assam and announced plans to transform it into a metropolitan city within the next three years.

“This development will mark a milestone in urban growth,” he said, highlighting his government’s commitment to modernise infrastructure and raise urban living standards across Assam.









Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was in Dibrugarh to hoist the tricolour on Republic Day (Source: @himantabiswa/ X)





The Chief Minister also revealed that Dibrugarh would host a session of the Assam Legislative Assembly starting from 2027. This decision is aimed at enhancing the city’s political prominence and further solidifying its role in Assam’s governance.

Sarma urged the people of Assam to join in the state’s vision of progress, calling it a collective journey towards a viksit (developed) Assam.

“I urge the people of Assam to join in the amrit journey of making Assam viksit,” Sarma stated, as he highlighted the state's transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, he said, “would guide India to become a fully developed nation by 2047”.













Chief Minister hoists the flags in Dibrugarh on Republic Day (Source: @himantabiswa/ X)

Reflecting on Assam’s own transformation, Sarma praised the leadership of the Prime Minister acknowledging the significant strides the state had made in terms of progress and stability after years of violence and unrest. “Assam today stands on the path of growth, with a bright future ahead,” he added.

The Chief Minister also took a moment to honour the Constitution of India, highlighting the pivotal role it played in shaping the nation.

“Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s contributions to the Constituent Assembly in drafting the Constitution have inspired generations to work towards a society that upholds equality,” Sarma said.

Further, Sarma extended his heartfelt congratulations to Assam’s Padma Bhushan awardee, Jatin Goswami, for his contributions to the Sattriya dance form. “Jatin Goswami has brought immense pride to Assam and the nation with his artistic achievements,” the Chief Minister said.

He also congratulated Padma Shri awardees Anil Kumar Boro, Gita Upadhyay, Joynacharan Bathari, and Reba Kanta Mahanta for their contributions to literature, education, and the arts, calling their achievements a testament to Assam’s rich cultural and intellectual heritage.