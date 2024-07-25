In a first Assam Civil Service exam to include Assamese language

Guwahati, Jul 25: For the first time in history, the Combined Civil Service Examination (Main), which is set to start tomorrow, will have questions in Assamese in addition to English.

Taking to the microblogging site ‘X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to the Assam Public Service Commission for this historic step.



Sarma wrote, “The Combined Civil Service Examination (Main) starts tomorrow. For the first time in history, all questions will be in Assamese in addition to English, as per Govt of Assam's instructions. Kudos to the Assam Public Service Commission for this historic move.”





অসম লোকসেৱা আয়োগৰ সংযুক্ত প্ৰতিযোগিতামূলক পৰীক্ষাৰ মেইনছ্ কাইলৈৰ পৰা আৰম্ভ হ'ব। ভাল লগা কথা যে আমাৰ চৰকাৰৰ নিৰ্দেশনাৰ বাবে এই পৰীক্ষাত প্ৰথমবাৰৰ বাবে প্ৰতিটো প্ৰশ্ন ইংৰাজীৰ উপৰি অসমীয়া ভাষাতো থাকিব৷ এই ঐতিহাসিক পদক্ষেপৰ বাবে অসম লোকসেৱা আয়োগলৈ আন্তৰিক কৃতজ্ঞতা জ্ঞাপন কৰিলোঁ।… https://t.co/dxsQBjK9Dq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 25, 2024



