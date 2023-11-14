In a first, Assam Book Fair to be held in Silchar from Dec 1

Silchar, Nov 14: The annual Assam Book Fair 2023–24, organised by the Publication Board of Assam and All Assam Publishers and Book Sellers Association will be held for the first time in Silchar from December 1–10.

Pramod Kalita, secretary of the Publication Board of Assam, informed the media on Monday that as per the decision taken earlier this year, besides Guwahati, the prestigious Assam Book Fair will be held in smaller towns, including Silchar and as such elaborate arrangements are being made.

The forthcoming fair will be held on the premises of the Police Parade Ground.

“In the post Covid-19 situation, book sellers and publishers have faced serious inconveniences with regards to the sale of books. However, the book fair has brought succour to sellers and publishers and it was decided that the annual event will be held in cities outside Guwahati. We are eagerly waiting to amass a positive response from the conglomeration of literary personalities and book lovers amidst a wide range of quality books to satisfy the quest of the bookaholics,” Kalita said.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to join the fair, while Minister of Education Dr Ranoj Pegu will preside over the inaugural session on December 1 at 3 pm. A host of literary personalities from our state, including author-journalist Anuradha Sarma Pujari, novelist Tilottama Mazumdar from Kolkata and noted folk researcher and academician Dr Amalendu Bhattacharjee will attend the inaugural ceremony in the presence of Selina Hossain, president of Bangla Academy Dhaka.

Kalita further informed that book sellers and publishers from various parts of the country, including Assam, Tripura, West Bengal and even from Bangladesh will be taking part in the fair. “Various contests and attractive prizes to the tune of Rs 1 lakh have been arranged for the students and book lovers,” Kalita added.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta and officials of the District Administration have sought cooperation and support from the intellectual fraternity in making the book fair a grand success.