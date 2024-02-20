In a first, APSC to introduce OMR sheet with carbon copy

Guwahati, Feb 20: For the very first time, the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is going to introduce an OMR sheet with a carbon copy in the forthcoming Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023, slated to be held on March 17, for transparency in the examination.

According to sources, the examinees will be allowed to take home their carbon copy of the OMR sheet.

It is learned that the preliminary exam will be held in 32 district headquarters of the state, in which 67,252 candidates have applied for the exam against 235 posts comprising ACS, APS, Superintendent of Taxes, Superintendent of Excise, AFS, BDO, ARCS and AAO, among others.

APSC chairman BB Dev Choudhury informed that he requested nodal officers to impose Section 144 CrPC within 100 metres of the examination centres as a precautionary measure.