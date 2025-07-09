1,400 people, 1,209 elephants killed in Assam’s man-animal conflict over 23 yrs: Report

Guwahati, July 9: Human-elephant conflicts in Assam have claimed over 1,400 human lives between 2000 and 2023, while 1,209 elephants also died during the same period, according to a report by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

The report, released recently, revealed that 626 of the elephant deaths were attributed to anthropogenic (human-induced) causes.

Among these, electrocution emerged as the leading cause, accounting for 209 elephant deaths over the 23-year period.

Other significant causes of unnatural elephant deaths included accidental deaths (127), various anthropogenic stressors (97), train collisions (67), poisoning (62), poaching (55), retaliatory killings (5), and vehicle collisions (4).

Of the 583 elephant fatalities due to natural causes, the largest share—344 deaths—were attributed to factors such as old age, heart attacks, stillbirths, drowning, lightning strikes, and falls from hills.

Territorial fights accounted for 81 deaths, while 158 fatalities were attributed to unknown natural causes.

Division-wise, the highest number of elephant deaths was reported from Nagaon Territorial, Sonitpur West, Dhanasiri, and Karbi Anglong East divisions.

The report also highlighted that adult male elephants, considered ecological keystones in the population, were the most affected by human-induced threats, especially electrocution and retaliatory killings.

The expansion of railway tracks, poorly maintained power lines, and illegal electrified fencing—sourced from distribution lines—were cited as major contributors to elephant deaths.

During the same period (2000–2023), Assam recorded 1,806 human-elephant conflict incidents, resulting in 1,468 human deaths and 337 injuries.

Division-wise, Sonitpur West recorded the highest number of incidents with 110 deaths and 92 injuries, followed by Goalpara (175 deaths), Udalguri (168 deaths, 34 injuries), Sonitpur East (156 deaths, 21 injuries), and Golaghat (110 deaths, 92 injuries).

In total, 527 villages were affected by human-elephant conflict during this period, with Goalpara reporting the highest number (80), followed by Sonitpur West (53), Sonitpur East (51), and Udalguri (39).

The report also noted a seasonal trend, with the highest number of conflict incidents occurring during the monsoon months.

To mitigate elephant mortality and reduce conflict, the report emphasised the urgent need for holistic conservation strategies—including habitat restoration, conflict mitigation measures, and infrastructure modifications.

PTI