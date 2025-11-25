Imposed 1983 Assam elections triggered violence, communal divide: Mehta Commission

Guwahati, Nov 25: Imposing elections against the wishes of the people was one of the main reasons for large-scale violence in Assam in 1983. The Justice Mehta Com-mission made this observation in an enquiry into the incidents of violence in the State.

The Commission pointed out that, as the people were not cooperating with the election process, officers from out-side had to be brought in to conduct the elections, and even the ballot papers were printed outside.

A large number of security personnel had to be deployed. The State and Central Governments were fully aware of the fact that the situation in the State was not conducive, but elections were imposed because the party in power at the Centre wanted to grab power by hook or crook.

The Election Commission should have stopped the large-scale violence by not holding the polls because of the prevailing situation, but the EC also failed to do so, which resulted not only in violence but also created mistrust among different sections of people of the State.

The report said that the electoral rolls were not correct. With the Assam agitation going on in full swing, holding of elections without correcting the electoral rolls was bound to receive stiff resistance, and that was exactly what had happened.

Members of the EC visited the State before the election, but they could not visit all places. They could only visit Guwahati and "some near-by places." No one knows the "nearby places" the EC members had visited.

The report pointed out that the Centre was fully aware of the consequences of holding elections in such a situation.

That is why the number of jails, including temporary jails, was set up, and a large number of forces were deployed. The Government acted in a draconian manner and tortured the people opposing the elections. The Government even arrested the top leaders of the AASU before the elections, and such actions angered the Assamese people.

The AASU and All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad had called upon the people to boycott the elections, but members of Congress(I) were determined to contest the polls.

Some Congress (I) members even went to the extent of telling the suspected immigrants that if they voted for Congress (I), no one would be able to deport them from India, and they would get the rights of an Indian citizen.

On the other hand, those opposing the polls burned down some primary schools, which were to be used as polling stations.

The then Railway Minister had also given very inflammatory speeches. In one meeting, he said, "If they kill one, we will kill three." Such speeches by a Muslim Minister also made the situation very volatile. Moreover, the imposed elections and the situations thereafter made the communal divide very deep-rooted.

It may be mentioned here that the Justice Mehta Commission was formed by the Assam State Freedom Fighters Association and it is likely to be tabled in the State Assembly tomorrow.