IMD sounds yellow rain alert for Assam as Cyclone Montha moves inland, weakens

Guwahati, Oct 29: After making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast late on Tuesday night, Cyclone Montha weakened into a deep depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin on Wednesday.

As the system moves north-northwestwards at around 15 kmph while gradually losing strength, the IMD has issued a two-day yellow alert for Assam on October 31 and November 1, forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Bihar are also likely to receive moderate to heavy rain during this period.

According to the IMD’s weather warning graphics, Assam may witness moderate to heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds, particularly across the southern and central districts over the next two days.

Localised flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas and temporary disruption of road transport are possible in some parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the IMD said the system has already brought heavy to very heavy rainfall to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and adjoining regions since Tuesday, leading to inundation in low-lying areas and damage to standing crops, banana and papaya plantations, and infrastructure.

Squally winds reaching 50–60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, prevailed along the Andhra coast and adjoining Telangana through Wednesday morning.

The department has also cautioned of possible landslides and flash floods in hilly regions due to intense rainfall. It has advised residents to remain indoors, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow updates from local authorities.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal until conditions improve. The IMD added that rainfall intensity will gradually decrease from November 2 as the system continues to weaken while moving further inland.