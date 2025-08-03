IMD sounds red alert for Assam, neighbouring states amid heavy rain forecast

Guwahati, Aug 3: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Sunday, issued a red alert for Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, warning of extremely heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

According to the Department, several parts of Assam are likely to experience "heavy to very heavy" rainfall. Districts such as Dhubri, Goalpara, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Hailakandi and Sribhumi are expected to witness intense showers at isolated locations on August 3.

Authorities caution that such conditions may lead to waterlogging, slow vehicular movement, and heightened risk of localized landslides in vulnerable areas. City officials are closely monitoring the situation, and emergency response systems have been placed on high alert.

In light of the forecast, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has urged residents of Guwahati to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant. Daily commuters and long-distance travelers are advised to plan their routes carefully and avoid unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall.

Those residing in low-lying or hillside areas are especially urged to stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides. Citizens are encouraged to stay tuned to official weather updates and strictly follow advisories issued by local authorities. The ASDMA will continue to provide regular updates to keep the public informed and ensure safety during this prolonged spell of rain.

On Saturday, the IMD had forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) for Guwahati over the next 2–3 days. The forecast also includes thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph in isolated parts of the city.







