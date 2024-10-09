IMD predicts rainfall in Assam & surrounding states over next 3 days

Guwahati, Oct. 9: The retreat of monsoon from the Northeast may be on schedule as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), but rains are expected in certain places till the middle of October.

While the intensity of rainfall in the seven states have decreased in the past 24 hours, the IMD on Tuesday issued a rainfall warning for a number of places in the region, including Assam for the next three days.

The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued warnings of thunderstorms and lightning, stating it is “highly probable” in isolated areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Wednesday.

Further, the warning also indicated that heavy rains are expected in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur on the same day.

Additionally, meteorological officials have alerted that heavy rainfall is expected in certain parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday as well.

The warning issued by the RMC has stated that heavy rains are expected in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

The current weather conditions highlight a cyclonic circulation that persists over the northeast and nearby regions 0.9 km above the mean sea level.

Although the cyclonic circulation 1.5 km above mean sea level over eastern Bangladesh and parts of southeastern Assam has weaken, meteorological officials caution that the possibility of rainfall still exists.

According to senior officials at the RMC in Guwahati, heavy rainfall was observed in the Northeast over the past week, a typical occurrence before the retreat of the monsoon. The anticipated decrease in rainfall intensity in the region aligns with seasonal patterns.